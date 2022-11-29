Irene H. Klatt, age 90 of Menomonie, WI, passed away Thursday, November 24th, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.
She was born January 19, 1932, in Cicero, IL to Andrew and Maria (Cicmanec) Kosman. She attended elementary school in Illinois until moving to the family farm north of Boyceville in the spring of 1941. She attended Pleasant Hills Grade School and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1950. In 1951, Irene started working at Honeywell in Minneapolis for three and a half years. She stayed in the cities during the week and came home taking the bus on weekends.
Irene met her husband John at the 400 club. They were married on June 4th, 1954 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI. She moved to the family farm in Menomonie where she and John farmed and raised their three children.
She enjoyed being an active member of Little Elk Creek Church throughout her life. While being a member she was on the church council, enjoyed quilting, working at the church suppers and bake sales. She was well known for her Sally Ann cookies and her love of cooking and baking. She was involved in homemakers and worked many elections throughout the years. She enjoyed a plentiful garden through her years on the farm. Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and getting together with her family for many special occasions.
Irene is survived by her three children, Sandy (Jeff) Eckert, Dave (Ava) Klatt, Elaine (Terry) Johnson; grandchildren, Amber (Travis) Syverson, Dustin (Caillie) Eckert, Laura (Josh Ihle) Hoyt, Lindsey Klatt; great grandchildren, Maddie and Kendie Hoyt, Layne and Bailee Eckert, Whitley and baby boy Syverson. She is further survived by her dear friend Helen Rosen and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Maria, her husband John, infant son Kevin, sisters Olga Sparks and Vera Turchany, and brothers, Wally and John Kosman.
A special thank you to The Neighbors of Dunn County staff and St. Croix Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at Froen Cemetery in town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Neighbors of Dunn County bus fund or Little Elk Creek Church.