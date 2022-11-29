Irene H. Klatt, age 90 of Menomonie, WI, passed away Thursday, November 24th, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.

She was born January 19, 1932, in Cicero, IL to Andrew and Maria (Cicmanec) Kosman. She attended elementary school in Illinois until moving to the family farm north of Boyceville in the spring of 1941. She attended Pleasant Hills Grade School and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1950. In 1951, Irene started working at Honeywell in Minneapolis for three and a half years. She stayed in the cities during the week and came home taking the bus on weekends.

