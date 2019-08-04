Irene Elizabeth Matz, 89, born to Erich & Erna (Steinke) Kromrey in the Town of Lincoln, Fall Creek, WI on December 4, 1929, was called home on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, at her home rural Osseo. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. She attended Green Meadow Country School and Fall Creek High School graduating in 1948. She caught the eye of her future husband, Harlow, at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire and they were united in marriage at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek on April 18, 1949, married 65 years and were blessed with 6 children.
Irene farmed with her husband in the Town of Clear Creek, Osseo, WI, and enjoyed being a homemaker and wonderful cook and baker, especially her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls, just to name a few. In addition to being a homemaker, Irene was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Foster, WI and enjoyed Ladies Aid where she held offices including secretary and treasurer, teaching Sunday School and loved singing in the church choir well into her 70’s. She was also a member of the Foster Homemaker’s Club. At the age of 60 she worked at Norske Nook for 13 years making delicious pies and desserts. She enjoyed raising and spending time with her family. Her family came first and she always had homemade cookies in the cookie jar for her grandchildren when they came to visit. As her health declined, she found enjoyment in reading devotions, watching the birds and wildlife and watching the Lawrence Welk Show. It was important to Irene to raise her family in the church and introduce them to her love of music. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman with a big, friendly smile.
Irene is survived by her children, Kathy (Michael) Fox of Janesville, Geoffrey Matz of Baldwin, Connie (Michael) Rauter of Osseo, Pamela (Chris) Cline of Fall Creek and Ricky Matz of Osseo; grandchildren, Brent (Celease) Fox, Kristina (David) Pittenger, Kyle Fox, and Kelly (Brian) Steinke, Jacob, Justin & Jonah Matz, Windy (Matthew) Taylor, Sheena Matz, Anthony (Erika) Berry, Mackenzie (Klarissa Roloson) Berry, Jeramee (Courtney Hawkins) Berry, Marisa (Kaleb) Dunham, Cody, Tanner & Catrina Cline; great grandchildren, Connor, Kelly, Mark, Owen, Will, Benny, Wesley & Kalvin; Austin, Isabella, Michael & Archer; Huston, Tinley, Lucas, Alexis, Adalynn, Braxtyn, Zayn & Baby Dunham; brother Erick (Lorraine) Kromrey of Hudson, sister, Phyllis Laas of Littleton, CO, in-laws, Margaret Kromrey of Fall Creek and Tena Kromrey of Janesville, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harlow on November 16, 2014 and son Randy, March 10, 2007; siblings, Leona (Harold) Volbrecht, Elda (Marlow) Bruesewitz, Harold, Albert, George and Elmyra Kromrey; In-laws, Arvin & Edna Ziehlsdorf, Ellwyn & Vera Matz, Harold & Lois Matz, Earl & Margaret Meyer.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Foster with Pastor Gary Paul officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4:30-7:30 Tuesday at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.
The family of Irene would like to thank Dr. Nathaniel Jalil, Dialysis Department Sacred Heart Hospital, Heartland Hospice and Rev. Gary Paul for their compassionate care and service.
Neither death nor life...will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus. — Romans 8:38-39
