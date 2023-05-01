MERRITT, Irene.jpg

Irene Etta Merritt, formerly of Fairchild, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Irene was born in San Diego, California, on November 20, 1938, daughter of Chuck and Laura (Nesbit) Iles. She was raised in San Diego, and it was here that she met Duane Merritt of Minnesota, who was stationed there while serving in the U.S. Navy. The two were united in marriage on Nov. 16, 1957, in San Diego.

