Irene Talley, 74, Chippewa Falls, WI, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Superior Rehabilitation Center in Superior, WI.
Irene is survived by her dad, Irvin Rounsville; her sister, Linda (Bob) Anderson; two brothers, Roland (Dot) Rounsville, Ralph (Jeanne) Rounsville; her nieces/ nephews, Millie (Rocky) LaRocque, Angie (Brandon) Cegelski, Debbie (Troy) Woodhull, Amanda Rounsville, Amy (Chris) Process, Brandon Rounsville, Frank (Shavonne) Emmert, Justin Emmert and Aaron Emmert; great-nieces/nephews, Christian LaRocque, Owen and Mason Cegelske, Ethan and Kaitlyn Woodhull, and Izabella Emmert.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Miriam Rounsville.
She was born on July 25, 1944 to Miriam (Sis Johnson) & Roy Forsberg of Port Wing, WI. After Roy passed away Irvin Rounsville married Miriam and adopted Irene. Irvin was the only Dad she ever remembered. She moved around Wisconsin growing up (Port Wing, Rosholt, McFarland, Sparta, Whitehall, Poplar) and graduated from Northwestern High School.
After graduating from UW-Superior, she moved to Bakersfield, CA, Denver, CO and finally back to Wisconsin. She retired from Mayo-Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, as a medical technologist.
After moving back to Wisconsin, she met her partner in life, Dennis Anderson. They enjoyed living on a lake in Chippewa Falls with their dogs, and enjoyed the grandchildren through Dennis’ daughter Lisa Wilder; Chaz, Dante, and Savanna.
Irene produced paintings and many crafts with her artistic talents.
Dennis and Snoopy helped Irene fight the battle of Vasculitis and Lewy Body Disease to the very end.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 820 Belknap Street, Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 funeral service with Pastor Will Mowchan officiating.
Pallbearers for the service will be Irene’s nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Poplar Cemetery.
Burial will be in Poplar Cemetery.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.