Iris Klatt

ELK HORN — Iris Irene Klatt (nee Loomis) born on June 3, 1937, found eternal peace on February 10, 2020.
Loving Mother of Karleen (Mark) Rogers, Christopher (Carol) Klatt, Lisa (Gary) Baldwin, Jennifer (Cliff) Rohadfox. Beloved Grandmother to Lyndley, Jacob, Joshua, Jared, Caitlin, Genevieve, Nathan, McKenna, Emily, John, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed by her siblings Gary (Nancy) Loomis, Wendy Fitch, Carlin Loomis, and brother-in-law Eugene (Virginia) Klatt.
Reunited in death with her husband Willard and beloved cat Mittens, parents Genevieve and Donald Loomis, her late sister Kay Loomis, and granddaughter Megan Rogers.
She enjoyed teaching Catholic grade school for over 40 years here in Wisconsin. Long time resident of Berlin, WI. Outside of school, she loved to read, and to tend to her gardening. She enjoyed girl trips and antiquing throughout the states. She will be missed by many friends, neighbors, and relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at Romas at N8416 County Rd ES, East Troy, WI 53120 on March 14th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.