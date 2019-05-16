Irma Volbrecht

Irma Amelia Louise Volbrecht, 90, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 peacefully at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center. She had been a resident there for the past four years.
Irma was the first-born child of George and Amanda (Kleist) Schumacher on March 1, 1929. Irma grew up in rural Fall Creek and married Gerald (Bud) Volbrecht on November 17, 1946. Irma and Bud bought a farm in the Town of Union. There they farmed and raised five sons in the family farming tradition. Irma was a lifelong member of Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Irma was always busy on the farm. She raised a huge garden and canned the produce for her family. She was a fantastic cook. She was always helping on the farm with chores and projects. As her family grew, she passed her canning and cooking skills to her children and grandchildren. Her cook book collection was a treasure to all.
Irma had a tremendous sense of humor. She loved music and dancing. Her kids and grandkids all danced in the kitchen with her, especially the Polka.
Irma is survived by her sons, Gale of Menomonie, Dennis (Anne) of Fall Creek, and David (Katy McKee) of Menomonie; grandchildren, Aaron, Laura, and Jason Volbrecht, Tamara (Darren) Schlewitz, Christine (Tristan) Seidl, Eric, Adam, and Carrie Volbrecht; great grandchildren, Isaac, Amelia, and Carly Volbrecht, Cullen and Jillian Schlewitz, and Kyra and Evan Seidl. She is further survived by her sister Irene (Herb) Horlacher, sisters-in-law Mildred Peuse and Shirley (Don) Falsch and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her oldest son, Gary; and youngest son, Jim; as well as her parents and brother.
Irma was a great mom, grandma, and great grandma. It was only fitting that she should get her wings on Mother’s Day.
Funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home; Pastor Fred Sauder will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.