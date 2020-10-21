Irvin F. Rounsville (99), Superior, passed peacefully away on October 15 at Solvay Hospice House. He was born on June 6, 1921 in Spring Brook, WI to Oscar and Abbie (Jones) Rounsville. Later the family moved to Poplar, WI. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as Pharmacist’s Mate, second class at Great Lakes Naval Base. After service, Irvin went to college and became a teacher at Port Wing where he met his wife, Miriam, of 62 years. They moved around Wisconsin, settling in Eau Claire where he retired in 1983 from now Chippewa Valley Technical College. After retirement, they moved to Superior, WI to be closer to the grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Roland (Dot) Rounsville and Ralph (Jeanne) Rounsville; daughter, Linda (Bob) Anderson; nine grandchildren, Millie (Rocky) LaRocque, Angie (Brandon) Cegelske, Debbie (Troy) Woodhull, Amanda Rounsville, Amy (Chris) Process, Brandon Rounsville, Frank (Shavonne) Emmert III, Justin (Maria) Emmert and Aaron Emmert; ten great-grandchildren, Christian LaRocque; Owen and Mason Cegelske; Ethan and Kaitlyn Woodhull; Luella and Lyle Process; Frank Emmert IV; and Izabella & Nikolas Emmert; sister-in-law, Doris Voight, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam (Sis), and daughter Irene Talley; siblings, Lloyd, Gert, and Ethel Rounsville; sisters-in-law Corrine (Robert) Voight, Ellen Virginia (Emmett) Canning, and Dorothy (Donald) Voight; brother-in-law Leland Voight.
The Family would like to thank Essentia Hospice and Solvay Hospice for the wonderful care he received.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Poplar Cemetery with Pastor Will Mowchan from Pilgrim Lutheran Church officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.