Irvin (Irv) Schultz, Jr of Fall Creek, passed away September 22nd 2021.
Irv was born August 24th 1948 in Kenosha to Irv Jr. and Elva Schultz. Irv attended McKinley Elementary school, McKinley Junior high school, and graduated from Bradford in 1966. Upon graduation Irv worked for the family business. In 1968 Irv enlisted in the Marines and was deployed to Vietnam and spent fourteen months there. While over there Irv was exposed to Agent Orange. In 1987, Irv moved to Eau Claire where he was employed as a Dry Wall Finisher which he stayed at until health problems forced him to retire.
In October of 1995 Irv met Carin Tibbits, and married her in April of 1996. They shared 25 years of joy and happiness together.
Irv enjoyed being outdoors whenever possible. Hunting, fishing and riding his Harley before his heart deteriorated. Irv loved making people laugh.
Irv is survived by his wife Carin; sons Ben and Chris; brother-n-law Pat; sister-in-law Shawn; brother: Larry (Sue) Mielke; sisters: Deborah (David) Bloxham and Diane Mielke; 6 grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
Irv was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his sister Pam.
The titanium that Irv has been actively collecting in his body through the many surgeries will be donated to Helpful Hearts Foundation, https://www.helpfulheartswi.org.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.