Irving “Bill” W. Nelson, 83, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born on August 25, 1935, in Eau Claire, to Irvin and Alvina (Hess) Nelson. Bill was raised by his father and step-mom, Winnie. At the age of 17, Bill joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to Eau Claire to work at the family business, Eau Claire Feed and Seed. After working for his father, Bill worked in the trucking industry for many years.
On December 10, 1965, Bill married Ruth Vollendorf at Springbrook Methodist Church in Elk Mound. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. His favorite job after retirement was being a groundskeeper for the Eau Claire Country Club.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth; son, Travis (Brenda Radack) Nelson; two step-grandchildren, Alex and Kolton; five siblings, Ruth (Sam) Hagedorn, Mary (Ron) Poquette, Anne Dolnick, Gerry (Barbara) Closs and Kathy Closs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin (Winnie) Nelson and Alvina (Dave) Closs.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and pastoral staff at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will begin at 9:30am, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St., Eau Claire. Funeral services will be held at 11am, on Friday at the church, with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmark.com/obituaries.