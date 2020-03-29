Irving Peter Peterson (Papa) died in Eau Claire, WI on March 26, 2020, at the age of 95, under the wonderful care of St. Joe’s Hospice and the beloved staff of Care Partners Assisted Living on Birch Street.
Irving was born on January 17, 1925 to Julius and Ada Peterson, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He met the love of his life, Joyce Krumbier, who he made his wife September 6, 1947. Together they welcomed two beautiful daughters into their lives, Kay Sue and Joan Ellen that they raised in Neenah, Wisconsin.
Together, Irving and Joyce, moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin after Irving retired from being a diesel mechanic for a trucking company, to be closer to their grandchildren.
Irving was a man of principle, courage, strength and generosity. He enjoyed nothing more than to watch and play with his grandchildren and then his great grandchildren. He loved nature, watching and feeding the ducks, birds, deer, squirrels and even turkeys. He had a sweet tooth that could never quite be satisfied. He enjoyed going on walks, taking long drives, being active in his Church and Faith. He was always firm in his beliefs, but even more so he was a man of gentle smiles, soothing voice, and the most selfless heart. He would care more about you than he would himself, and this held true even until his final days. While we are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Papa, we are also thankful and honored for all the time we had him.
Irving is survived by his daughter, Kay Onarheim; his 3 grandchildren, Miranda (Mike) Madrid of Altoona, Wisconsin, Jarred (Jena) Onarheim of Chaska, Minnesota and Gretchen (Pete) Weeks of Bloomer, Wisconsin; and his 8 great grandchildren, Alexzander, Analeise, Avery, Marcus, Derek, Graham, Michael, and Drew. Irving is also survived by his sister Grace (Rod) Bahr of Menomonie, Wisconsin. Irving is proceeded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Joan Ellen; along with his parents and other siblings.
The family would like to personally thank St. Joe’s Hospice, Dr. Shiefling (St. Joe’s Hospice Medical Director) and Dr. Rogers (Mayo Clinic Health System-Primary Care) for the most prestigious care they gave to our Papa during his last few months of life, they were amazing! We also would like to thank the phenomenal staff at Care Partners Assisted Living, they treated him like royalty, and through their daily work you could see the love they genuinely had for him.
Due to the current regulations and importance of social distancing, a service will not be held at this time.
