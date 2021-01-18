Irving M. Peterson, age 90 of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior, early Thursday morning, January 14, 2021 at home in the presence of his family.
He was born December 15, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Ingvald and Inga Peterson. He graduated from Kelvyn Park High School, Chicago, IL in 1948.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953, during the Korean conflict, discharged as Sergeant.
Irv attended Wheaton College (in Illinois) for two years, transferring to New York State College (Albany, NY) where he received his B.S. and M.S. in education. Later Irv earned a Doctorate in Education from Rutgers University (New Jersey). After retirement he went on to receive a Master’s in Religious Education from Trinity Evangelical Seminary of Florida.
Irv attended the Lutheran Brethren Bible School and met Helen Simonsen while she was attending Hillcrest Academy, both in Fergus Falls, MN. On June 7, 1958 Irv and Helen were married at Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church in Staten Island, NY. They lived in many places: Albany, NY, Long Island, NY, Fergus Falls, MN, Piscataway, NJ, before settling in Kendall Park, NJ, where they lived for nearly 35 years, and then retiring to Menomonie, WI, in 2002 to be closer to their young grandchildren.
Irv was very active in the field of education for over 36 years as a high school teacher (mathematics and physics at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, and also Belmont, NY), school board member (Hillcrest Academy and after retirement, the Menomonie School Board), university research associate (NJ School Development Council), consultant and director of facility planning services (NJ State Department of Education), and planner with Thomas Associates, Architects & Engineers.
Irv will be remembered by many for his devoted involvement in his local churches (Bunker Hill of Princeton, NJ and Living Hope of Menomonie) and his church denomination (Church of the Lutheran Brethren), holding a variety of positions across the country. He was also an avid golfer along with many hobbies and interests and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his Norwegian heritage, making many memorable visits to family in Norway and to Germany.
Irv is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Helen; five children: Elizabeth (Curtis) Hoagland, Menomonie, WI; Ruth (Brent) Juliot, Menomonie, WI; Philip (Rusanna Werbicki), Berlin, Germany; Ann (Steve) Lovcik, New Hope, MN; and David, Somerset, NJ. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Aaron (Mary) Juliot; Daniel Juliot; Hannah (Gabriel) Fischer; Jacob (Marlee) Hoagland; Isaac Hoagland; and four great-grandchildren: Hobie, Austin and Eli Hoagland, and Lucy Juliot (born January 14, 2021). Irv is also survived by his brother Clarence Peterson, Iowa, nephews Ken (Linda) Peterson and Dennis (Denise) Peterson, IL and niece Barb (Bob) Musson, Iowa, cherished brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews and many other loved family members in the U.S. and Norway.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ingvald and Inga, brothers Lauritz and Oscar, and nephew Bruce Peterson.
A memorial service for Irv will honor his Lord Jesus at 11 am, Saturday January 23, 2021 at Living Hope Church, Menomonie, WI. Family and friends are welcome to the church for a short visitation time prior to the service at 10 am.
Family and friends who are unable to attend in person may join Irv’s family in a livestream of the service found at IrvandHelen Peterson Facebook page and also found on Olson Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Living Hope Church, Menomonie, WI and Samaritan’s Purse.
