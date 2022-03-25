Isaac Rodney Bohaty, age 22, born and raised in Cornell, WI, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19th in Mandan, North Dakota, near his college town.
Isaac is survived by his parents: Jon and Tamara Bohaty; his siblings: Erinn (Isaac), Luke, Steven, Rebecca (Christopher), Laura (Ethan), and Jon (“JD”); Grandparents: Bruce LaNou, Dianne LaNou, and Rodney Johnson; Nieces and Nephews: Darlynn Bohaty, Calvin and Gianna Peterson, Ryley, Ryker, Payton, and Elizabeth Nohr, and soon-to-be born Baby Hrdlicka. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and further extended family, plus an incredible amount of dear friends that Isaac kept close.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Sue Johnson and Daniel Bohaty; special great grandparents Elizabeth Shafer and Alvin LaNou; and cousin Jacob Jandrt.
Isaac attended McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls where he made the honor roll, ran Cross Country, played Basketball, and participated in Track and Field. Isaac was a state champion in Track and Field, winning the 800m race his Junior year, was a member of the 2016 Basketball State Champion team his Sophomore year, and made the podium at his state Cross Country meet his Senior year taking 9th place. He also won many local 5K races. He made a display case for his 100+ medals, and meticulously placed them all. Isaac continued his academic career at University of Mary in Bismarck North Dakota, where he earned a scholarship through track and field and participated in the sport his first two years of college. After that he focused on his studies and graduated a semester early, in December 2021 with a double major in Business Administration and Marketing, and a minor in Communications. He also made the Dean’s list several times. An internship during school turned into a full time job that Isaac started immediately after graduation, and continued to live in Bismarck.
If Isaac were to be described in one word, it would be “rare.” He was a rare combination of being driven with an incredible work ethic, yet always being ready for an adventure. Isaac truly had a larger than life personality. Isaac did everything passionately, his work, his academics, athletics, and hobbies. He was always looking for a challenge and wanted to do everything the best possible way. Isaac loved deeply and with a tender heart, he would do anything for his family and friends, and always put others first. Isaac had an infectious laugh and smile, and a magnetic personality that drew people to him. If Isaac met you once, he would consider you a “good friend.” Isaac had a way of making you feel special and important, he was always building others up and he thrived off helping others.
Isaac lived his life to the fullest, truly. He was incredibly gifted in so many ways, and he shared his gifts with everyone he came into contact with. Isaac had a quote from Steve Prefontaine hanging in his room that reads “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Isaac lived by this, his light shone brightly, and our world will be less radiant without him in it. Isaac will forever be remembered and deeply missed!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church 107 S. 8th St. Cornell, WI. Officiating Fr. Eric Linzmaier and Fr. Daniel Sedlacek. Interment will be in Cornell Cemetery following the Service.
Visitation will on Friday, March 25th, 2022 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home starting at 4:00PM and will conclude with a Vigil Prayer Service/ Rosary. Visitation will also be Saturday from 9:30AM – 11:00AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
