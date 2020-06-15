ISABELLE F. BAUERNFEIND, a faithful servant of our savior Jesus Christ passed from this world to her new home in heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 98.
Isabelle Frances Schmidt was born in Dixon, IL on March 12, 1922, the daughter of William and Frances (Levan) Schmidt. She was raised on a farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse until high school. At age 17, she graduated as valedictorian from her class at Dixon High School. She continued her education at Clark College in Dubuque, IA, and University of St. Francis, Chicago, IL, graduating with a degree in nursing. She later earned her Nursing Education Certification from Loyola University in Evanston, IL. Isabelle married Joe Bauernfeind on May 31, 1945 in Dixon, IL. They made their home in Marshfield, WI where they started Bauernfeind Office Equipment and raised a family of six and fostered many children. Isabelle taught at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing for 35 years and was the bookkeeper for the family business. At retirement, Isabelle and Joe moved to their lake cottage at Rock Dam, WI. She made Rock Dam her home for 39 years. She had many wonderful friends, was very active in the Holy Family Church in nearby Willard, enjoyed traveling the U.S. and internationally, was an avid gardener, reader, and loved the serenity and beauty of Clark County. In 2014, she moved to Tomahawk to live with Mary and Gordy. She loved being a Christian, attending St. Mary’s Church, doing crossword puzzles, cheering on the Packers, watching The Young and the Restless and hearing from and seeing her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. She had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary, and was always accepting of others and wanted a more peaceful and caring world.
Isabelle was the beloved mother of Joseph (Pam) Bauernfeind of Vienna, VA; Bonnie Scott of Eau Claire, WI; Mary (Gordy) Thorold of Tomahawk, WI; Janis (Tim) Leadholm of Eau Claire WI; Clare (Scott) Knodle of Neillsville, WI; and Tom (Kim) Bauernfeind of Marshfield, WI. She was always very proud of her 12 grandchildren and adored her 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe, on November 12, 1981; her son, Joseph, on November 15, 2019; one son-in-law: Lloyd Scott; one brother, Glenn Schmidt and his wife, Grace; and one nephew, Bill Schmidt.
Isabelle’s love, guidance and support will be dearly missed but live on forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Interment of her ashes will take place in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Medford, WI.
Condolences can be sent to the Bauernfeind Family, 109 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Tomahawk, WI 54487.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Holy Family Church, Willard; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tomahawk; St. Vincent de Paul Society, Marshfield; The House of Mercy, Loyal or vote democrat in the November 2020 election.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Greenwood, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.