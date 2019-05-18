Israel Cooley

Israel I. Cooley was welcomed into his heavenly home April 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded there by his mother, Anita Cooley; five grandparents, Palmer and Ann Indrebo, Helen and Hal Burwell, and Charles Cooley II; his brother-in-law, Benjamin “Benji” Mortimer; his father-in-law, Curt Mortimer; and his aunt and uncle Rosemary and Bernie Campbell. Eagerly awaiting the day when we will all be together again are his five sons, Gabriel, Micah, Stephen, Aidan, and Ian Cooley; his two daughters, Megan and Katelyn Cooley; and his wife of 31 years, Kimberly Cooley. He leaves a large extended family of three brothers, Perris, Jon, and Joshua Cooley; four sisters, Wynter Stearns, Rachel Vestnes, Laura Reinders, and Elisabeth Anderson; two brothers-in-law, David and Joel Mortimer; a sister-in-law, Bethany Kich; their spouses, and over 30 nieces and nephews.
Israel was born in Osseo to Anita and Charles Cooley in 1967 and lived in Strum, Wisconsin until he married his high-school sweetheart, Kimberly. While earning his way through college he worked for his father-in-law, who owned and operated a fencing company called Security Fence. He received a bachelor’s degree from UWEC in history and went on to earn a doctorate of law from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He worked briefly for Attorney Bill Matka in Whitehall and went on to start his own law practice specializing in Regulatory Compliance for financial institutions. He worked with Charter Bank of Eau Claire, Dairyland State Bank of Gilman, Bluffview Bank of Galesville, and Chippewa Valley Bank of Hayward.
He became a published author with his fiction novel, “Three Red Lions, the Flame of Ram.” It was based on adventure stories he would tell his kids at bedtime. He had two other books in the works but was unable to finish them.
He would say, however, his greatest accomplishments in this life were his seven children. His heart was home with his family and he poured the best of himself into being a loving husband and awesome father. Some of our greatest memories were had on our highly anticipated summer vacation road trips. Packed tightly in a van we explored the Appalachian Mountains, re-visited law school days in Virginia Beach, and toured the Revolutionary and Civil War battlefields. Our favorite destinations were west enjoying the grandeur of the mountains and national parks, stopping and shopping at popular tourist traps like Wall Drug and Cody, Wyoming. We went as far as Olympic National Park, the Oregon coast, and the Great Redwood Forest.
His greatest passion was for his Lord, Jesus Christ. He loved to study the Word and talk about God’s truths with anybody who would listen. He especially enjoyed the many lengthy, spirited discussions he had with his dad and father-in-law. For years he led a boy’s group at Restoration Church, teaching the elements of becoming a true “Knight” in God’s service. When he was sick and anyone came to visit, the conversation would always lead to the last message on his heart, “Get ready, Jesus is coming very, very soon!” If you don’t know Jesus, you can. We all have sinned and fallen short (Romans 3:23) but Jesus paid the price for our sin (II Corinthians 5:21). Our part is to confess and turn away from our sin (I John 1:9) and receive Him as our Lord and Savior (John 3:16). How great a gift, how great a Savior!