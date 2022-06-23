Issa Anton Kidess, age 87, of Altoona passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Jaffa, Palestine, on February 14, 1935, to Anton and Evelyn Kidess, where he climbed trees in his grandfather’s orange groves and played soccer on the Mediterranean beaches until the Nakba of 1948. He and his family were displaced from their ancestral home. He graduated from Friends School in Ramallah and pursued a career in banking, working in Jerusalem until 1967, when war forced him to move to Amman, Jordan, where he lived until he immigrated to the United States in 2002.
He married the love of his life, Regina, on September 23, 1962, in Beirut, Lebanon. They raised four boys. Despite life’s challenges, Issa lived a life full of love, joy, and hope. He worked tirelessly to provide a bright future for his family. He enjoyed a great game of backgammon and watching soccer. He closely followed and kept up with international news. He will be greatly missed, but he will always be remembered for his kindness, honesty, loyalty, and sense of humor. Issa will always be known as “Jiddo” by his grandchildren, who he adored.
Issa is survived by his wife of 60 years, Regina; sons: Anton (Mary) of Altoona, Charly (Carol) of Ramallah, Palestine, Ghassan (Gemma) of Amman, Jordan, and Tewfic (Suzan) of Dubai, UAE; grandchildren: Leilah, Aissa, Laith, Zade, Regina, Issa, Michael, Marina, George, Fadi, Layal and Zain Kidess; siblings: Edward (Aniseh) of Germany, Jeannette (Raja) Daoud of Ramallah, Palestine, Michael of Toronto, Canada, Angele Kidess-Peter and Clemence (Hardy) Hartmut of Germany.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his sister, Regina Kidess; and brothers-in-law, Eissa Kidess and Awni Kidess of Germany.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Saleh Obaid and Oakleaf Clinics staff; Dr. Mihalo Lalich and Prevea Cancer Center; and Dr. David Schifeling and St. Joseph’s Home Health and Hospice — especially Kris, MaryLee, Anna, Karen, Georgia, Amy and Sandy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Issa’s name can be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Mission, 2616 E Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
“The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.” 1 Samuel 2:6-7
May his Soul Rest In Peace and May his Memory be Eternal.