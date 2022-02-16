Ivadell Una (Klundby) Vradenburg was called home on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at home, surrounded by her adoring family, after a long battle with multiple health issues. In the days preceding her passing, she was lovingly cared for by many family members.
Ivadell was born November 29th, 1937, at her grandmother’s home in Osseo, Wisconsin, to Una (Stevenson) Klundby and Orris “Lead” Klundby.
Ivadell married Gordon “Spike” Vradenburg December 22nd, 1956, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a life-long member. Ivadell was passionate about her faith in Christ and showed the love of Christ to all of those around her. You could not walk inside of her home without feeling encouraged and inspired to be a better person.
Ivadell and Spike have four children: Corey Vradenburg (Kelli) of Osseo, WI, Valerie Vande Hey (Ken) of Green Leaf, WI, Van Vradenburg (Lisa) of Salinas, CA, and Trudy Hunter of Eau Claire, WI. Ivadell is survived by a brother, Lonnie Klundby of Osseo, WI
She is survived by her grandchildren, Anna Van Schnydel (Kevin), Karmin Wruck (Jared), Louis Vande Hey (Belinda), Shawn Vradenburg (Ashley), Jasmin Conro, Jorja Vradenburg-Hall (Benjamin), Annie Ippel, Ava Mitchell (Jeremiah), Brittanie Floerchinger (Scott) and Stephanie Jacobs (Michael). She also has great-grandchildren, Chloe & Claire Van Schnydel, Kallen & Elliot Wruck, Ivadell (her namesake legacy) & Adonira Vradenburg, Haven Conro & Jack Fenske, Coleton Roper & Sienna Haley, Ephraim & Charis Mitchell, Blake & Logan Floerchinger, Eve & Dax Jacobs.
Preceding her marriage, she attended the College of Medical Technology in the Twin Cities. She had a robust work ethic and held many positions. Over the years she worked at Luther Hospital, The Osseo Hospital Pharmacy (10 years) and Osseo Veterinarian Office (16 years)
Ivadell lived almost all her life in Osseo, WI, and for 58 years, she and Spike lived in the same house. Ivadell and Spike celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2021. She loved to read and had an extensive library at home. She loved to travel. She and Spike spent many years riding around the country on their Honda Goldwing motorcycle. She visited Europe many times. Her favorite place to travel was England, as she was a life-long anglophile. She loved plays and going to the theater. She instilled an appreciation of theater to many of her loved ones. She loved to visit and spend time with friends. Most of all, she loved her family. “The older generations and the newborn, I loved them all.”
Greeting her in heaven will be the following: Her mother and father, Orris “Lead” & Una Klundby; her brother, Rallin Klundby (Susan) of Portola, CA; as well as her beloved grandson, David Gordon Vradenburg.
Ivadell’s legacy will last for generations because of the example she set for love, kindness, generosity and forgiveness. She will be remembered fondly and dearly missed.
A funeral service for Ivadell will be held at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.
