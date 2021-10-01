New Auburn Ivar Clayton Pederson, age 92, passed away surrounded by his family at Judys Cottage, Golden Age Manor in Amery on September 29, 2021. He was born on April 18, 1929 in the town of Sampson to Ivar and Reta Susie (Loofboro) Pederson. Following high school, he married Ellen Ayrea and they had two boys and two girls. On July 2, 1972 in Milton Wisconsin, Clayton married Donna Weishoff Anderson, who also had two boys and two girls. Together they had another boy and another girl. Clayton spoke proudly of having ten children.
Clayton worked as a farmer for much of his life. He also managed the Stringer Apple Orchard in Milton, worked in a Gibbs Tool and Die factory and retired from the Jim Falls Dairy. After retirement he worked with several farmers around the area.
Clayton was a devout Christian and could often be seen riding his three wheel bike around town to various bible studies and worship groups. He also attended several prayer groups and Bible Studies in Bloomer. Every day he could be seen riding his bike to the New Auburn School to pray for the school and then across town to pray at his Seventh Day Baptist Church. He had an overpowering drive to tell people about Jesus, what Jesus had done for them and what impact Jesus could have on their lives. He enjoyed riding horses and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons: Tom of Elkhart IN, Ivar Duke of Glasgow MT, Peter (Heather) of New Auburn; daughters: Margaret Merdler of New Auburn, Lisa (Terry) Arendt of Elkhart IN, Nancy (Chad) Risen of Eau Claire; step-children: John (Cheryl) Anderson of Chetek, Jim (Lynda) Anderson of Hudson, Sharron Prince of Rochester and Annette Ryan of Colorado Springs CO; brother: David (Grace) Pederson of Buffalo MN; sister: Mary Elizabeth (Burdick) of CA; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ivar and Reta Susie; wives: Ellen and Donna; brothers: Victor, Loyal, Paul and Arden; sisters: Helen and Jane.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Judes Church in New Auburn with burial in the New Auburn Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 7:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
