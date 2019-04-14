J. Noreen “Nooks” Haas, age 96, of Eau Claire, formerly of Mondovi, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on December 28, 1922 to John R. and Agnes Nora (Risberg) Werlein in Mondovi, WI.
Noreen attended school in Mondovi, graduating from Mondovi High School in 1940. Continuing her schooling, she attended Buffalo County Normal School in Alma, WI, graduating in 1942.
She married Vincent A. Haas on January 13, 1943 at Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi, WI, sharing 75 years of marriage. To this marriage, three children, Linda, Gregory, and John were born.
Noreen taught school for one year, and then held various retail jobs during Vince’s deployment in World War II while living in Vermont and North Carolina. She then helped on the family farm in Drammen while also working at the Coast to Coast store in Mondovi. In 1979, she began a new career as a school cook at the Modena Grade School, eventually retiring in 1990 after 11 years as Food Service Manager for the Mondovi Schools.
Noreen was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Dillon-Johnson Unit 154 in Mondovi, holding various offices in the local organization. She was 10th District American Legion Auxiliary President 1991-1993. She has many fond memories of attending conferences with fellow members.
Noreen, known as “Nooks” by friends and family, shared many activities with the love of her life, Vince, during their 75 years of marriage. This included golfing, bowling, fishing, spending time at the lake, and entertaining family and friends. Family was her most cherished possession and she enjoyed every family occasion. She will also be remembered for her many crafting talents, especially the hundreds of knitted slippers she made.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Melgaard of Eau Claire, WI; two sons, Gregory (Bonnie) of Mondovi, WI, and John of Middleton, WI; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Klevgard, Don Melgaard, Rebecca (Brad) Mueller, Robert (Lisa) Melgaard, Melissa (Joe) Frank, Matthew (Dawn) Haas, and Adam (Tess Nashed) Haas; 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Howard) Freund; sister-in-law, Jeanette Werlein; special friend, Grace (Deetz) Morehead; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Haas; parents; brother, James Werlein; sister, Margaret Nogle, and three infant sisters; two brothers-in-law, Art Nogle and Wallace Haas; and sister-in-law, Helen Haas.
The family requests that memorials be made in Noreen’s name to a charity of your choice. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire, Dr. Kenneth Rucker, MD of Durand, Dr. Rajesh Maddikunta, MD of Eau Claire, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for their compassion, comfort, and care of Noreen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi with Father Paul Bosco officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, April 16 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi with a rosary at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.