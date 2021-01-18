Jacalyn Mary Henning, known to all as “Jacky”, died peacefully at home on the morning of her 58th birthday- January 13th, 2021.
Jacky’s legacy will go on with all fortunate enough to know her. Most fortunate, her husband Jeffrey Henning; sons Kirsten Henning, Keegun (Teresa) Henning, and Dustin (Heather) Henning. Survived by siblings Rebecca Spearbecker, and Timothy (Jennifer) Wilson. First, favorite, and only grandchild Lilly Henning.
She is preceded in death by her Father Charles Wilson; Mother Dorothy Wilson; Brothers Rodney (Barbara) Wilson, and Jeffrey (Susie) Wilson.
Jacky was born on a snowy day January 13th, 1963. She grew up on a family farm in Cleghorn, WI. She spent her summer vacations helping family gather lumber, salvaged from old houses and barns, her duties as head nail puller kept her bustling and busy at a young age. Jacky attended Brackett elementary, then Central Junior into Memorial High. Through her time spent in and skipping out of class she made many lifelong friends.
Jacky went on to work managing restaurants and bars across the greater part of Eau Claire. She prided herself on work ethic and having the ability to overcome any amount of adversity. She lived for travel; annual fishing trips to Canada and long road trips out west filled her with joy and caper. She treasured her family time, summer days, barefoot in the grass was her place of preference. Her friends and family remember her as a presence, a true force of love and compassion. When Jacky was around, you could rest assured memories were to be made and laughs were to be shared. Those fortunate enough to know Jacky will reminisce often and with ease knowing she brought out the best in everyone.
A walk-through visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 29th, 2021, from 4pm-7pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703. All are welcome to come and celebrate the life of Jacky.
