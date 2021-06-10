Jack (John C.) Barnhardt, 85, of the Town of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, June 7th. Born January 20, 1936, to Clifford and Madge (Harrington) Barnhardt, and grew-up in and around Eau Claire and Osseo. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953. Jack joined the U.S. Marines in 1954, serving a short-time before receiving a medical discharge.
A life-long musician and singer, Jack performed regionally, as well as, Milwaukee, Racine and Minnesota. After 30 years in music, he began his career in construction. Jack married the love of his life, Dana Potts, on July 18, 1981. They would have celebrated 40 years next month.
He is survived by his wife, Dana, children Mike (Sue) Barnhardt, Kim Czerwinski, Jody (Gary) Stratton, Peggy (Chuck) Wenzel, Cindy Wirth, Robin (Brenda) Barnhardt, Mark Barnhardt, Nicole (Carl) Holmen, and Kelly Farrell; 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings William and Tom Barnhardt and Jeanne Reali, and granddaughter Grace.
He loved his campers, never satisfied with the one he had. He loved his trips to Texas in the winter. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved camping, listening to the Brewers and watching his favorite Packers.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, and especially his beloved Golden Retriever “Jack”, whom he walked every day down Jene Road riding his golf cart.
Visitation will be held at the Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, on Saturday, June 12, 10am - 1pm, followed by a service at 1pm. The family invites you to join them at 3pm for fellowship at VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom Street.
Private burial to be held at a later date. Friends and family can leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
When you hear a country song, think of me…….