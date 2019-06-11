Jack D. Bartingale, 86, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born at Luther Hospital on September 18, 1932 to Adele (Benecke) and R.W. “Wes” Bartingale. Jack graduated from Eau Claire High School in June 1950 and from UW Madison (Bachelor of Business Administration from the Business School) in January 1955.
Jack needed an elective during his sophomore year and a classmate recommended American History that was taught by an outstanding lecturer who also wrote the textbook. Jack met Carol Guetschow in history class and their romance continued through college. They were married in St. John’s Lutheran church in Two Rivers, WI on July 23, 1955. Jack was enrolled in Army ROTC at UW Madison, graduated from Basic Officers School in Fort Benning, GA and served as an Infantry Platoon Officer in Korea from September 1955 – January 1957. Carol could not follow Jack overseas to Korea while he was beating the boonies, so she taught English in Elkhorn, WI. They both managed to survive the separation OK and Carol took up housekeeping in Appleton, WI upon Jack’s return from Korea.
For 7.5 years, Jack was employed with Marathon Paper Co. in Menasha, Milwaukee and Memphis. In September 1964, Jack and Carol returned to Eau Claire where he took over leadership of Bartingale Co. Mechanical Contractors. After 30 very successful years, he decided to help 7 outstanding employees set up a new parallel company and orchestrated the transition to Bartingale Mechanical Inc., which was also very successful. Bartingale Mechanical continued to grow year by year and the original Bartingale Company became a Personal Holding Company.
Jack held leadership responsibilities at several organizations that were important to him and received numerous awards: Mechanical Contractors Association of WI – President; Eau Claire Rotary Club – President and a Paul Harris Fellow; Eau Claire YMCA – President; Chippewa Valley Symphony Foundation – Chairman; Luther Hospital Development Council– Chairman and Good Samaritan Award; UW Madison Alumni Association — Chippewa Valley Chapter – President and Badger Leadership Award; Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce — Business Hall of Fame; Eau Claire Community Foundation– Investment Committee Chairman and Board Trustee; Eau Claire Community Foundation — Society of Founders Fund Member.
Jack was an avid tennis player for over 40 years and regularly played with his most loyal team at the Eau Claire YMCA Tennis Center. He especially enjoyed hosting his annual tournament, known as Jack’s Jug, for 25 years.
Jack and Carol enjoyed numerous vacations to Europe, Hawaii and spending winters in Florida and Arizona. Jack learned to ski in Korea and instilled the alpine spirit into his family through frequent trips to Hardscrabble, the Rockies and Wasatch Mountain Ranges.
Jack was deeply committed to his faith and his family and enjoyed spending time celebrating both. He was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and a regular attendee at weekly bible study where he enjoyed the company of many friends. He spent as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren attending many sporting events and recitals in the Twin Cities and relaxing at Chain Lake while imparting his unique wisdom and generosity to them all.
Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol; his son Steve (Kari) Bartingale and their daughters Christina and Genna; and his daughter Brenda (Dale) Young and their sons Tyler and Connor.
Jack was a devoted season ticket holder of Badger and Packer football games for over 50 years and greatly enjoyed generously sharing his tickets with friends and family. He wanted everyone to experience a true Wisconsin tailgating get-together and enjoy his memorabilia from his Badger and Packer Hall of Fame at his funeral service, which will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. Eau Claire, with Pastor Brahm Semmler Smith officiating. Visitation which will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO THE FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF LAKE ST AND GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Private family interment will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Eau Claire Community Foundation – Bartingale Family Fund, 306 South Barstow Street, #104, Eau Claire, WI 54701; Chippewa Valley Symphony Foundation, 402 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701; Wisconsin School of Business Fund – 112172210, UW Foundation, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278; Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 1314 East Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
