Jack Steven Bemis, 72, of the Town of Lafayette, passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather (“Papa”) and friend. Those who knew him affectionately called him a child and dog whisperer. With a calm demeanor, great patience, and mischievous smile, he was always willing to lend a hand or share his knowledge.
Jack was born February 13, 1950, in Spokane, Washington, to the late Delbert “Whitey” and Jolene Bemis. His family lived in Alaska until he was 11, when they moved to Cohasset, Minnesota. In 1969, he married his former partner, the late Lynn Johnson (Dishon), and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973 as an aviation electrician on the USS Ranger CV-61 aircraft carrier. Soon after returning to Minnesota, he joined Minnesota Power (Allete) for a career spanning 38 years where he made life-long friendships and enjoyed mentoring apprentices. He remarried in 1983 to Sherry Bemis (Gillitzer) at the Jay Gould Lake home they enjoyed for over 35 years. In 2019, Jack and Sherry moved to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to be closer to family.
Jack always considered his family to be his highest priority and greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed spending summer weekends camping, fishing at Lake Winnie and Leach Lake, and spending hours on the lake pulling his kids, nieces and nephews around on the tube. He also enjoyed many motorcycle trips around the state and country. His happy place was watching the waves roll in on the Oregon coast and visiting brew pubs. He also enjoyed watching classic movies and TV shows and spending time with family and friends.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sherry Bemis; daughters, Billie Jo (Eben) Davids, Kelsey (Scott Mostoller) Bemis, and Alissa Bemis; son, Jason (Mari) Bemis; brother, Bob Bemis; sister, Sandy (Dan) Gish; granddaughters, Jessica and Jaiden; great-grandkids, Scarlett and Elias; many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved dog, Rascal.
A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. An additional Celebration of Life will be held in Cohasset, MN, in January — details are pending.