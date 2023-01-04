Jack Steven Bemis, 72, of the Town of Lafayette, passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather (“Papa”) and friend. Those who knew him affectionately called him a child and dog whisperer. With a calm demeanor, great patience, and mischievous smile, he was always willing to lend a hand or share his knowledge.