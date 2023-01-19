Jack Steven Curry, age 71, of Osseo, WI passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Osseo Dove Health Assisted Living where he had resided for three months.
He was born May 9, 1951 to Stanley and Lorraine (Indrebo) Curry in Eau Claire, WI. He was the third child of seven. He attended Black River Falls High School. He graduated in 1969. He then enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and retired after 21 years. Family was very important to Jack. He had a heart of gold. He was an avid sports fan: Brewers, Packers, Osseo Merchants, and the WI Badgers. He was a member of the American Legion in Osseo — they are a very close organization.
Jack is survived by his siblings, Mark Curry of Fork Atkinson, Cheri (Curry) Fisher of Black River Falls, Melody (Dale) Shadis of Winter, and Laurie (Dave) Egeline of Fort Atkinson; son, Jack Curry ll (Jen) of Osseo; and grandchildren, J.C. and Jasmine, whom he adored; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Lorraine Curry; sister, Penny; brother, Kent; and niece, Gina.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff for the great care of Jack while he resided in the Osseo Dove Assisted Living Facility. We would also like to thank all of Jacks friends in Osseo for making Jack’s life happy and content. Especially Lonnie for the many trips to the local restaurants for breakfast, and to Jeff and Dottie for the many trips to watching ball games, and lastly to Brooke who Jack thought of as a daughter.
Funeral services for Jack will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Friends and family are invited to visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. There will also be a visitation on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.
