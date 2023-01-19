Jack Steven Curry, age 71, of Osseo, WI passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Osseo Dove Health Assisted Living where he had resided for three months.

He was born May 9, 1951 to Stanley and Lorraine (Indrebo) Curry in Eau Claire, WI. He was the third child of seven. He attended Black River Falls High School. He graduated in 1969. He then enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and retired after 21 years. Family was very important to Jack. He had a heart of gold. He was an avid sports fan: Brewers, Packers, Osseo Merchants, and the WI Badgers. He was a member of the American Legion in Osseo — they are a very close organization.

