Jack Thomas Mowry, age 77, of Cedar passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 3, 1945, in Minneapolis.

Jack graduated from Howard High School in Howard, SD, with the class of 1964. He furthered his education at Dunwoody College in Minneapolis for drafting and machining, which ultimately led him to be an entrepreneur.

