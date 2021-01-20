Dr. Jack William W. Register, age 89.
Jack W. Register Passed at his home surrounded by his Family on Sunday, January 18, 2021.
Jack was born June 1, 1931 to Louis and Lulu (Gedatus) Register in Stillwater, MN.
He joined the Army National Guard at a young age of 17 and was deployed to Korea as a sergeant in a mortar company. Jack received the Combat Infantryman Badge for his service in Korea.
Jack met the love of his life in Eileen Nieman. They married and had a baby girl named Debbie. He went on to Graduate from U of M Veterinary School and set up practice in Menomonie where he would call home for the rest of his like.
His passions included family, coaching, running, traveling the world and pretty much anything outdoors.
Jack always had a passion for life, great attitude and sense of humor no matter what in life was thrown at him. His happiness and attitude were grounded in his love of his Family.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eileen; children, Debbie (Jake Mayfield) Register, Mike (Lori), Mary (Paul) Falteisek, Sharon (Randy Miller) Register, John (Michele), Jeff (Kristin); 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Dale (Shirley) Register.
Due to Covid-19, a private Memorial Service will be held with family at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. A Celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to a local charity or church of your choice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.