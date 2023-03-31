Jack Herman Schabell Jr., 74, of Turtle Lake died, March 29, 2023, at his home. He was born January 9, 1949, in Barron, WI to Jack and Eunice (Groehler) Schabell. Jack’s family moved to Ely, MN where his dad was a lumberjack. While there, they lived in a tar paper shack in a logging camp. Later he moved back to Wisconsin and lived with his dad and stepmom. Following graduating from high school, Jack enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War. During his time of service, he was a boiler maker on the Navy vessel. He was married to Jane Foss and from their union, his son Jarett was born. Jack worked as a Millwright for many years while in Eau Claire. He often mentioned how proud he was to being able to work on the dam in Jim Falls. Jack went on to open a little gun shop in his back yard called “Jacks Custom Guns” where he built and fixed guns. He later worked at the Greater Mercantile in Eau Claire as a gunsmith. He then went to Eau Claire Truck & Trailer where he worked until he retired. Jack was an outdoorsman who enjoyed pistol shooting, hunting, fishing, bowling, and especially being with family and friends. He was always willing to help out where he could. When it came to deer hunting, his family will tell you he always got a deer or two or three. Jack was an excellent shot and joined a pistol shooting league. He was also a member of VFW Post 8512. Above all, Jack’s favorite thing to do was to go for motorcycle rides. He was known to keep a bike for a year or so and then trade it for a different one. He went to Sturgis numerous times. Jack said “a real biker never trailered his bike to get out there, you had to ride it rain or shine.” After his retirement, he had more time to ride his motorcycle, thrift saling, brunching, and causing playful trouble with his family. Later in life, Jack’s kidney started failing and he was on dialysis for several years. In 2020, he got sepsis and it settled in his heart, lungs, and lower back. The next three years he went through COVID, two heart surgeries, leg vein surgery, and had dialysis three times a week. He is survived by his son, Jarett (Jamie) Schabell; granddaughters: Makala Schabell, and Marley Schabell; brother, Jon (John) Schabell; sister, Glennis (Robert) Lynch; stepmom, Jean Petit; special best friend, Kris; nephews, nieces, and many other family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Makenzie Schabell; mother, Eunice Childers; father, Jack Schabell Sr. Jack remained friends with ex-wives, Jane Foss and Sommer Robbins.Special thank you to Neighbor Steve and Davey for their companionship, and to Mayo Hospital/Hospice for their support and care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake with Pastor officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM. Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.