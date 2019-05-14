Jack Smith

SMITH, JACK, 87, of Altoona passed away peacefully May 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in the house he loved and has lived at for 53 years.
Jack is preceded in death by Claire, his devoted wife of 61 years, his parents, brothers Ken and Jerry and his sister Shirley. He is survived by his daughters Amy Larson and Tammy (Mike) Kuhn, son Brian (Emy), four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his brother David and Sister Joan. He will be greatly missed by all.
The family greatly appreciated all the great care and support provided by St. Joseph’s Hospice nurses.