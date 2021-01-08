Jacob Alexander Scheible, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1986 in Eau Claire Wisconsin, the son of Steven and Pamela (nee Stewart) Scheible.
After attending CVTC and UWEC, Jacob moved to Arizona to pursue his career in the golf industry; PGA of America-Arizona (Class of 2010). He worked at a few golf courses in Wausau, Wisconsin before moving back up to Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin and began work at Trout Lake Golf Club in June of 2015 as an assistant golf professional.
Jacob was passionate about golf and found his talent in teaching others to enjoy the sport. He was a member of the Min-Aqua Bats from May 2000 to August 2008, though “Once a Bat, always a Bat!” He forged many bonds and friendships and was mentored by senior members. His skills grew with each year and he taught many others to enjoy water sports. Jacob was happiest when on the golf course, in and on the water, photographing nature and being with his children and family. His enthusiasm and energy were contagious. “Cousin Camp” at Big Arbor Vitae lake will never be the same without him.
He is survived by his parents Steven and Pamela Scheible of Estero, Florida; his brother, Mark (Kristin) Scheible and Kristin’s son, Gavin Moore of Waunakee, Wisconsin; sister, Lindsey (Brian) Dahlke; nephews, Carson and Hudson Dahlke and niece, Breckyn Dahlke, all of Windsor, Colorado; ex-wife, Megan Anderson and their daughter, Payton Scheible of Franklin, Tennessee; Fiancé, Jessica Svoke (her children, Jackson Acheson and Jordyn Meinhardt) and their twin sons, Jameson and Jefferson Scheible of Eagle River, Wisconsin. Jacob will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and associates. He has passed too early and will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, the family intends to create a golf scholarship in Jacob’s name. The Jacob A. Scheible Memorial Golf Scholarship will be established to award funds to deserving candidates wanting to pursue a career in the golf industry. The first annual outing will be June 27, 2021 at Trout Lake Golf Club. A Celebration of Life will be this coming spring in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin.
Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family, www.bolgerfuneral.com to share condolences.