Jacqueline S. Briggs, 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Jackie was born in Whitehall, WI on June 10, 1934 to Clarence & Lillian Bautch. She graduated from Whitehall High School in Whitehall, WI.
Jackie lived not only in Wisconsin, but also spent many years living in Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with family, going biking, golfing and horseback riding. Like many people, she led a complicated life. Many difficult decisions were made. Despite her feelings of regret and sorrow, her family is grateful for those sacrifices and positive outcomes.
Survivors include her children, Jean Briggs, Julie (Pete) Prynch, Thomas (Shelley) Briggs, Jan (Kirk) Barkdoll and David (Niki) Briggs; and her grandchildren, Jessica (Jake) Richter, Meghan (Eric) Nyberg, Kyle Prynch, Jaden Briggs, Taya Briggs, Matthew (Amy) Flynn, James (Christi) Briggs, Jennilyn Berger (Chad Hallquist), Chad Holst, Katie Maybanks and Amber Walheim. She is further survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with a sister, Clarice Smieja; a brother, Donald Bautch; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two husbands.
A memorial for Jackie will be held on Sunday, June 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Park in Blair, WI on North Park Road. Food and refreshments will be served.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.