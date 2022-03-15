Jacqueline (Jackie) A. Brohman (Flor) passed away on March 10, 2022, at Meadowbrook Chetek, WI, in the presence of her loving family. Jackie is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters Janene (Tim) Haselhuhn, Monique (Jeff) Schwochert, grandchildren Chris (Ashley fiancée) McCracken, Matt (Sally) McCracken, Emma Haselhuhn, and great grandchildren Lyla and Mia. Along with her brother Butch (Barb) Flor, Jim Flor, nephew John (Julie) Flor, and with nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her niece Kitty Flor, mother Emma Flor, father John Flor, Richard Brohman (husband).
Jackie was born in Milwaukee on November 6, 1937, and the family moved to Chetek in 1942. Jackie attended St. Francis School of Nursing (Viterbo College) in La Crosse where she graduated with her Registered Nursing degree. She went on to become an Alcohol, Drug Abuse nurse/counselor for many years. She then worked in the nursing home system for several years and later was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a surveyor for Nursing Home Care. After her retirement, she was a very active member in the Chetek Area Museum where she volunteered part time. She made a lasting impression on people and established many friendships that have spanned 60+ years. Jackie was always ready to listen and help family and friends with love, counsel and support. Most of her life was spent in Chetek to be near her family and raise her girls where she was very well respected as a friend and co-worker. She was a lifetime member of the St. Boniface Church and community.
May the Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; The Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace. Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Burnham-Ours Funeral Home in Chetek. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with a service following at 11:00 a.m. The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
