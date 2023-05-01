Jacqueline Louise Cleveland of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, walked on due to an accident on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.
She was born on July 14th, 1978 in Osseo, Wisconsin to Gary Cleveland and Ruth Johnson Cleveland.
She lived most of her life in Osseo. She worked as a CNA until ill health forced her to retire. She was a loving mother and grandmother and that was the focus of her life.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Johnson-Holden and her stepfather Edward Holden of Osseo. She is also survived by her daughter, Taylor Porter and son Archer Matz, both of Eau Claire; a sister, Tina Tellis of Salt Lake City, Utah and her brother, Uriah Cleveland of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She also leaves behind two nieces, Rachel Ross of Menomonie and Gisselle Cleveland of Chippewa Falls. She has one grandson, Uriah Sauls of Blair. He lovingly refers to her as “Grandma Jack”. She will be sadly missed by all of us including her loving and kind, life partner, Brian Sullivan, also of Eau Claire.
On her father’s side of the family she is survived by members of the Cleveland, Thunder, Smith and Greencrow families. She has many friends and was known for her sense of humor like her father.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Gary; her nephew, Jay Olson; her uncles Matthew Cleveland Sr., Gerald Cleveland, Adlai Cleveland and Rick Cleveland; also her aunts Cheryl Cleveland, Bonnie Smith and Carol Olson.
Devotional services were held at the D1 Community Center in Black River Falls at 10 a.m. Sat, April, 29, 2023. A meal and committal services followed with final viewing, and burial services at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, with Joseph WhiteEagle Sr. officiating.
