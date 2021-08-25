Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Finder, age 88, of Menomonie, was born into eternal life on August 23, 2021.
Her earthly life began June 13, 1933 in Menomonie to Jurry “Arnie” and Lena (Jensen) Hawkinson. Jackie attended North Elementary School, Menomonie High School, and received her license of practical nursing degree in Madison, Wisconsin. She married Lyle Finder on August 28, 1953 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie who preceded her in death on December 20, 2014.
Jackie was the perfect farmer’s wife for Lyle, supporting him by driving tractor, caring for all farm animals, and keeping their children on task. Jackie worked at Memorial Hospital in Menomonie for forty years and as an in-home health LPN for ten years.
Jackie and Lyle raised five children who also have their persistence, fortitude, and perseverance. She taught 4-H classes in cooking, baking, and knitting. Her love of “creating” was appreciated by all, her artistic talent shown through in baking, oil paintings, pastels, stenciling and sewing. Jackie was active within the Farm Bureau Women’s Organization and Dunn County Home Makers Organization.
Jackie and Lyle were very active members of Christ Lutheran Church. Their faith and trust in God has kept them strong and vigalent.
Jackie is survived by her daughters and son, Annette (Vern) Coenen of Waukesha, Renee (Tom) Surdick of Menomonie, Rhonda (Michael) Huls of Kansas City, Roechel Ferguson of Menomonie and Brian (Kathy) Finder of Elk Mound; Cherished grandchildren Ciarah, Cyra, Crystal, Kristin, Matthew (Whitney) and Emily; Precious great-grandchildren, Keaton, Lainey, Hayden and Kroy; sisters, Shirley of Minneapolis, MN, Sharon of Westminster, CO, and Sandy of Belvidere, IL. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jurry and Lena, husband Lyle, sister Mary Jane in 1948 and brother Jerry in 2008.
Please join us in Celebrating Jackie’s life at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of choice.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.