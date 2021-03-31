Jacqueline Ann Hoeppner-Freitas, originally from Eau Claire, passed away peacefully from metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, March 7, at the age of 75, in her home in Garden Valley, California. Jackie was born in Bedford, Indiana on September 25, 1945, at a time when her father was in the Navy Construction Battalion (CBs). The family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1946. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1963 as valedictorian. Growing up Jackie joined her siblings in playing piano, winning the Young Artists’ State piano competition in her junior year and performing with the University orchestra. She also performed double piano with her sister, and played the organ for services at the Lake Street Methodist Church and on top of the refreshment stand at the Stardusk Drive-in Theatre during summer church services.
Jackie graduated from Cornell University in 1967 with a major in English. While at Cornell, Jackie joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority which was transformed into a scholarship house, Prospect of Whitby, when the sorority withdrew from the national organization over its racially discriminatory practices. In 1969 Jackie received an MA in English Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and by the fall was in California teaching English at the College Preparatory School in Oakland. In 1973 she returned to Madison and obtained another MA (in English Linguistics).
Jackie moved again to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1974 and remained there for over 30 years. From 1974 until 1982 she taught English to adult-school immigrants as well as to non-matriculated foreign students and to foreign born undergraduate and graduate Teaching Assistants at the University of California, Berkeley. While teaching at Berkeley and taking on some administrative responsibilities, she organized a faculty committee to research UC labor practices and took the University to court several times, arguing that the university needed to provide faculty benefits for the teachers in the program. As a result nine UC Extension teachers were awarded yearly contracts, health care, and retirement benefits. She was active in ESL professional organizations as both a speaker and behind the scenes organizer.
In 1981 Jackie married Jay Garcia and after his early death, she went traveling in 1982 along the coast on Hwy 1 in California, coming upon a car that was precariously balanced on the side of a steep slope. She singlehandedly rescued the family from their car. Due to this life-changing incident and with the desire to help and rescue people, she went through training with the Reserve Unit of the Oakland Police Force, received the Standards and Training Certificate, and was awarded Rookie of the Year. There she met Officer Tony Freitas, one of her trainers. She and Tony often worked together not only in regular police calls but also in undercover operations, including prostitution sting operations. Although initially Tony thought of her only as a “Berkeley Broad,” Jackie overcame his prejudices. They married in 1984, but only after Jackie finished watching a wild card playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Raiders. They were late to their own wedding.
She was a lover of football and baseball and won the lottery to throw out the opening pitch for the Oakland A’s on Breast Cancer Awareness Day, for which she trained for weeks. One of her goals was to visit every baseball stadium in the US. She was a lover of travel, travelling with family and friends to France, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and through Central America. Jackie and Tony so much enjoyed sharing a condominium with her parents in Hawaii each year. They all traveled together one summer to New Zealand and Australia. Jackie and Tony also loved to travel in their RV around the US and to the family lake home in northern Wisconsin.
While still working in the Police Reserve, Jackie was admitted to the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, receiving her J.D. in 1988; she was admitted to the California bar the same year. In May 1993 Jackie was responsible for a landmark California Court of Appeals decision holding a Connecticut couple personally liable for damages caused by their teenage son, a freshman student at UC Berkeley.
In 2006 Jackie and Tony moved from Oakland and built a beautiful home in gold country in the foothills of the Sierra; in 2007, Jackie retired from practicing law, although she kept her credentials current until her death.
Jackie and Tony were great lovers of animals and especially golden retrievers. Animals loved them too as a stray rooster found them in their Oakland neighborhood and a stray cat moved into their Garden Valley home.
After Tony’s death in 2013, Jackie continued to travel to Hawaii with friends and family and to Eau Claire and to the family lake home in northern Wisconsin. There she would often have reunions with her high school friends. Jackie also took up cribbage informally and competitively and met many new friends in the Garden Valley area.
Jackie was a great lover of people and most of all wanted to help them in whatever way she could.
Jackie will be deeply missed by a wide circle of friends and family, including her two sisters, Jo Ann Hoeppner Cruz (Fernando Cruz-Villalba) and Judy A. Olson; her two brothers John Hoeppner (Susana Cinelli) and Jim Hoeppner, her foreign-exchange-sister Jacqueline Buan Margolis, her three nieces (Claudia, Pacha and Valeria) and two nephews (Rob and James) and their families, her step-daughters (Deanna and Gloria) and stepsons (Anthony and Randall) and their families. She is predeceased by her parents, F. John and Maurine Hoeppner, and her two husbands, Joseph (Jay) Garcia (d. 1981) and Anthony (Tony) J. Freitas (d. 2013). Everyone will miss her beautiful smile and her distinctive laugh.
There will be a memorial service for family and friends on May 15th on her property at 5140 Glenn Ct, Garden Valley CA. Please let us know in advance that you will be attending by calling (530) 333-0771.
