Jacqueline “Jackie” LaPoint, 84, of Eau Claire, WI, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where she spent her final days enfolded in the love of her family she loved so dearly.

Jackie was born in Eau Claire on March 6, 1938, to Benjamin C. and Margaret L. (Anderson) Younderian. After her graduation from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1956, Jackie attended St. Barnabas School of Nursing at Macalester College in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated in 1959, earned her Registered Nursing license, and began working in the surgery department at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, where she would serve for 32 years before retiring in 1991. Jackie married Jerry G. LaPoint on November 28, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, and their family grew to include three children. Jackie and Jerry were active with AFSCME Local 560 union. Jackie was also engaged in government matters she felt strongly about, and she frequently called and wrote to her local and national elected officials. You always knew what side of an issue she was on, yet she encouraged everyone to just exercise their right to vote.

