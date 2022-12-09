Jacqueline “Jackie” LaPoint, 84, of Eau Claire, WI, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where she spent her final days enfolded in the love of her family she loved so dearly.
Jackie was born in Eau Claire on March 6, 1938, to Benjamin C. and Margaret L. (Anderson) Younderian. After her graduation from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1956, Jackie attended St. Barnabas School of Nursing at Macalester College in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated in 1959, earned her Registered Nursing license, and began working in the surgery department at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, where she would serve for 32 years before retiring in 1991. Jackie married Jerry G. LaPoint on November 28, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, and their family grew to include three children. Jackie and Jerry were active with AFSCME Local 560 union. Jackie was also engaged in government matters she felt strongly about, and she frequently called and wrote to her local and national elected officials. You always knew what side of an issue she was on, yet she encouraged everyone to just exercise their right to vote.
Jackie enjoyed crafting, knitting and baking — to the delight of her family and friends who enjoyed being the recipients of those hobbies. Also, to the amusement of her family, she liked coin collecting. She also loved to travel, but no matter where she went, she always said her favorite place was home. She loved to welcome company or talk to family and friends near and far on the phone and iPad. Most of all, Jackie loved her family so much. She had a way of making each family member feel as if they were her “favorite” and gave them her undivided attention. Without a doubt, if it was your birthday, you knew you’d receive a phone call and hear her singing the happy birthday song to you. And if you were at Jackie’s home, chances are that you could not pull away from the driveway without her “Midwest goodbye” wave from the front porch. It was her way of saying that part of her would always be going with you. What a gift!
Jackie is survived by son, James (Kari) LaPoint, River Falls, WI; daughter, Janis (Joseph) Majerus of Shakopee, MN; son-in-law, James Breitzman of Beaver Dam, WI; five granddaughters, Alexandra (Ian) Steen of Beaver Dam, WI, Bailey (Isaac) Witt of Savannah, GA, Lexi LaPoint of Savannah, GA, Isabel and Rachel Majerus of Shakopee, MN; and great-granddaughter, Lainey Steen of Beaver Dam, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry La Point; daughter, Julie Breitzman; brother, James Youderian; parents, Benjamin Younderian and Margaret Youderian-Grunewald.
Jackie was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel, 1405 N Clairemont Avenue, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott LaPoint, Russell LaPoint, Brad LaPoint, Todd Morken, Steve Gullikson, and Rick Gullikson. Online condolences may be left for Jackie’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services.
