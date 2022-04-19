Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Quealy, 86, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, joined the angels Monday, April 11, 2022 at Prairie Point Nursing Home in Altoona, where she had resided for the last 2 1/2 years of her life due to a severe stroke.
She was born August 11, 1935 in Buffalo, New York, to the late Roy and Louisa (Buse) Hartman. She graduated from South Park High School in 1954. Jackie worked as a telephone switchboard operator at AT&T. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Roger Quealy and together they had 3 children.
Jackie enjoyed extensively traveling with her husband as part of his job as a professor at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. They traveled to Italy, Ireland, Malaysia, Japan, Texas, and 15 summers at Appalachian State in North Carolina. They were tour directors during their travels, and enjoyed the sites, culture, food and making new friends. Her love of talking with people helped her become a top diamond saleswoman at Lasker Jewelers for over 20 years. She also served as an election official and head chief at the Trinity Lutheran Church polling site for 30 years. Jackie loved to cook and organized food for workers and passersby during the elections.
Jackie was past president of the women’s associations at Indiana University, Miami University of Ohio, and UWEC during Roger’s time teaching at these institutions. She was also chair of the UWEC Viennese Ball and Torte Committee, where she organized torte donations for fundraising, with more than 70 tortes donated for each occasion.
Jackie was an extraordinary cook and baker. One of her favorite events was making Fasnacht Kuechels during Lent, where she taught family and friends to pull the donuts, fry them and enjoy with a glass of wine. She also enjoyed canning amazing spaghetti sauce, salsa, jams and pizza sauce for several decades, passing on her passion to her daughter Reggie and husband Dan and their children.
She was an avid gardener and loved everything about Christmas, especially angels, manger scenes, a big collection of Nutcrackers, and many Christmas ornaments that adorned Roger and Jackie’s home. Jackie is now among the angels she so loved and is greatly missed by all of her family, extended family and dear friends.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Regina (Dan) DeFoe; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Bell and Shirley Gerlach; daughter, Valerie (Quealy) Pichler; and son, James Quealy.
Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire). Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. A private interment will be held at a later date.
To send your condolence to the family or share a story of Jackie, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.