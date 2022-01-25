Jacqueline W. Woodford, 85 of the Village of Cadott, passed away on Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at home with her family at her side.
She was born on September 30th, 1936 to Archie and Lorraine (McDonald) Hagedorn.
She grew up on the Hagedorn family farm and attended White School, She was Baotized and Confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Town of Ludington, rural Fall Creek, WI.
Jackie was a graduate of Cadott High School. She married Robert Woodford on January 15th, 1955. They farmed in the Town of Goetz until moving to the Village of Cadott in 1982. She also did the Bookwork for Woodford Milk Hauling and taught Sunday School.
Her hobbies included painting, bingo and cooking. She will always be remembered for her Beautiful Blue Eyes.
Jackie is survived by her husband Bob, Sons Tom (Diane), Pat (Bonni) and Mike Woodford; grandson Bobby and granddaughter Daryl Hart, great grandson Raef and special niece Erica Kranich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Neil and cousin Gary “Satch” Hagedorn.
Jackie was a devoted wife who loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She has left us all a legacy of much love and many memories. She will be greatly missed!
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Inurnment will take place at Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, WI. at a later date.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of Service Friday morning at the Funeral Home.
The Family would like to Thank Tiffanie Janzen and April Beighley of Hopes of Home for the wonderful home care they gave to Jackie over the years and to Cindy and St. Joseph’s Hospice Care who treated and cared for Jackie these past months.