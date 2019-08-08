Jaimee Hedlund

Jaimee Jaye Hedlund, age 62, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp, WI.
She was born on January 11, 1957, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Wayne C. Hedlund and Sandra K. (Knight) Honadel. Jaimee was a genealogist and has done many family books and family trees on her family tree maker disc. Many photos are shared on the “Find A Grave” website. She has also shared some of her trees with the World Connect Project. Jaimee was a member of the Mayflower Society and Daughters of the Union Society. She loved flowers, animals, gardening, reading, history, and loved to laugh and sing. She was loving and giving, and loved all of her family.
Jaimee leaves a son, Damion M. Howe; daughter, Janell D. Newman-Hedlund; grandchildren, Tyrell W. Hedlund, Cory Johnson, Hannah K. Howe and Abigail F. Howe; mother, Sandra Honadel; siblings, Darcy W. (Lisa) Hedlund, Judith K. Hedlund and David C. (Kelly) Hedlund; sister-in-law, Carol Hedlund. She also leaves behind a wonderful friend and cousin, Karen L. Nelson, who has always been there and couldn’t say enough about her.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brothers, Mark Hedlund and Tracy Y. Hedlund.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bob’s House for Dogs, E3015 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738
Private burial next to her father and brother will be held in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI.
“Sometimes the end is just the beginning.”
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com