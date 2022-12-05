AUSTIN — Col. James A. Kiernan, Retired, of Austin, Texas died November 16, 2022, at age 102. He died of natural causes at home, surrounded by his family.
James “Jim” was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on June 21st, 1920, to Ingeborg and Edwin Kiernan. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire and was soon drafted into the Army. While serving in the Army, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He also learned Arabic at the US Army Language School in Monterey, California before beginning an assignment as an Army advisor in Saudi Arabia.
Col. Kiernan served in World War II as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. As a lieutenant, he was a platoon leader during the Battle of the Bulge, and was highly decorated for his courage and leadership skills. He also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was awarded our nation’s second highest decoration, the Distinguished Service Cross. He was also awarded the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation medal, the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Unit Citation, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Master Parachute Badge, and many other campaign and service medals. He was inducted into the Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame and the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Heroes.
Col. Kiernan retired at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas in 1972, after 32 years of Army service. Once retired from the Army, he and his family moved to Austin, where he worked for 8 years at the City of Austin Health Dept. During his retirement years, Col. Kiernan had more time for fun. He loved to fish, travel, garden, win at bridge and poker, listen to music, and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Georgia Ann (McCrorey) Kiernan of Osseo, Wisconsin, and by his son John Kiernan, of Austin, Texas. He is survived by 4 children, Steven Kiernan, Patricia Kiernan, Mary Edmonson, and Jean Gabbay, all of Austin. He is also survived by one sister, Mrs. Robert F. Dougherty (Helen Kiernan), of Opelika, Alabama, as well as 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 pm on Jan. 7, 2023 at his home.
A private graveside service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Charity of your choice.