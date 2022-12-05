AUSTIN — Col. James A. Kiernan, Retired, of Austin, Texas died November 16, 2022, at age 102. He died of natural causes at home, surrounded by his family.

James “Jim” was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on June 21st, 1920, to Ingeborg and Edwin Kiernan. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire and was soon drafted into the Army. While serving in the Army, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He also learned Arabic at the US Army Language School in Monterey, California before beginning an assignment as an Army advisor in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended for you