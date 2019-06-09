James Bansemer

James N. Bansemer, 78, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bee Hive care facilty in Eau Claire.
He was born on Friday, December 20, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Walter & Helen Bansemer.
James is survived by his 3 children, Kelly (Brad) Shellum, Kim (Phil) Garza, Kristin (Michael) Bain; grandson, Jared Bansemer; great grandchildren, Westin & Skyler; and other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3400 Horlacher Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54701
