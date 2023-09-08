Baribeau, James.jpg

James (Jim) Charles Baribeau, of 4923 North Shore Drive, died Saturday, September 3 at Prairie Pointe Care Center in Altoona WI.

He was born December 2, 1949, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Charles and Dorothy Baribeau. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Panzer, March 27, 1976, in Eau Claire.

To plant a tree in memory of James Baribeau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you