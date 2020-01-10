James Berrens

James “Jim” Berrens, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in his home. Take comfort in knowing that while his death was unexpected, he was in a home surrounded by those who loved him dearly.
He was born June 12, 1957 in Appleton, WI to Joseph and Beatrice (Sweere) Berrens. He worked as a Carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1074 for 30 years.
James was an avid video game player and wing enthusiast. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Berrens; and three chosen children, William Humburg (Angela), Kimberly Humburg, and Tammy Santi (Peter); eight grandchildren, Marin Poquette, Silas Humburg, Devin Lysne, Coleman Lysne, Tyler Springstroh, Alexander Santi, Samuel Santi, and Tuesday Gabert.
James is also survived by his mother, Beatrice Berrens and his siblings; sister Joan (Greg) Baumgart, brothers Jeffrey (Jackie) Berrens, John Berrens Sr., Don (Elizabeth) Berrens, and Gary Berrens (fiance Julie). Further survived by Ron (Carole) Pressley, David (Karen) Pressley, Barbara Pressley, Terry (Tony) Pressley, and Gary (Lisa) Pressley. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
James is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Berrens, his father, Joseph Berrens, and his brother, Paul Berrens; he is also preceded by his mother-in-law Audrey Pressley, brother-in-law, Donald Pressley, his nephew, DJ Pressley, and his niece Jessica Pressley.
The family wishes to thank all who extended kindness and assistance to them during this time. And thank you to the first responders, deputies, officers, and officials, who offered comfort and guidance.
Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Union Town Hall in Eau Claire, WI.
The family requests live plants in lieu of flowers. Please no formal clothing; Packer regalia strongly suggested.
“See ya”
