James G. Bischoff of Strum, passed away in hospice care at Mayo Clinic in Osseo, surrounded by his children on his 76th birthday, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Jim was born in Eau Claire, the son of Carl and Roscelia (Quast) Bischoff. He lived his entire life in the Eau Claire area. He graduated from Memorial High School, served in the Army Reserves, and for over 30 years worked as a welder with PDM Bridge, retiring at the age of 62.
Jim had tremendous faith and love for his Lord and Savior. He brought his children up knowing the Lord. He also treasured his role as “Papa” to his grandchildren. He looked forward to family meals, playing cards and going for drives together. He loved to hunt and fish, as well as spend time at the farm. His dogs (Jersey and Rose) were always a part of everything.
Jim will be dearly missed by his children, Brenda (John) Forrester of Strum, Jennifer Bischoff of Eau Claire, Jessica (Ryan) Brown of Strum, Jarad Bischoff (Jenna) of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Trevor Flatland USMC currently deployed, Roscelia Forrester, Emma and Maddea Brown, Wes Bischoff, McKinely and Jackston Igo; siblings, Gerald (Joyce) Bischoff, David (Sharon) Bischoff, Joann (Garnett) Boernke, all of Eau Claire; sister-in-law Carol Bischoff of Eau Claire; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim will be warmly embraced in heaven by his parents, Carl and Roscelia; sister Marjorie Blodgett; brothers, Daniel and Charles; brother-in-law Richard Blodgett; and close friend and cousin Steve Lange.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13th at Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. A visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. with services starting at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Zion Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Hospice for excellent care given to Jim and support to the family.