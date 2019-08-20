James August Blum passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18 at his home in Pharr, Texas. He was 91 years old.
Jim was the youngest son of James Blum and Lillian (Helwig) Blum of Mondovi. Jim was born July 20, 1928 in Mondovi.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Francis Blum of Milwaukee and David Blum of Rochester, Minn.
Jim joined the Air Force and was an air traffic controller in Guam after WWII. Later he went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a bachelors degree and juris doctor degree. He started his own law practice in Mondovi and was once the District Attorney of Buffalo County.
He also took up ranching and resided in Pleasant Valley and later on the Hereford Hills Ranch outside of Mondovi. He was a cattle breeder and grew grain. His legal career took him to Spokane, Wash. and later to Stevens Point, where he was Vice President and Trust Officer of Citizens National Bank.
In 1957, Jim married Harriet Larson. They were married for 61 years and had three sons: James of San Juan, Texas; Daniel of Vacaville, Calif.; and Jonathan of Pleasantville, N.Y. After retirement, Jim and Harriet moved to Pharr, Texas and became active with Childrens Haven International. Jim continued to be a Green Bay Packers fan in Texas. Jim was the grandfather of four: Ashley, Jason, Miranda and Oliver.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi with Gary Preston officiating.
Jim will be laid to rest at the Riverside City Cemetery in Mondovi. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.