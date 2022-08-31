James O. Bock, age 73, of Balsam Lake, formerly of Elmwood, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born January 3, 1949, in Elmwood. He was the son of Clarence and Pauline (Kainz) Bock and grew up in Elmwood. Jim graduated from Elmwood High School in 1967. Jim married Ann Weiser December 28, 1968. After marriage they made their home in Elmwood and raised their family. Jim worked for Sweeney Brothers Construction and later Timme Inc. Construction until he retired. After retirement, Jim and Ann moved to Balsam Lake where he remained the rest of his life.

