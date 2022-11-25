Jim was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at the age of 84 due to complications of Parkinson’s. He was at home with his wife of over 50 years by his side. The family would like to thank the many caring and supportive staff from Interim Hospice and Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Per Jim’s request, no services will be held. For online condolences please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Jim was born October 11, 1938 to Lucille Bartlett and Carl Bugbee in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Survived by his wife, love, and lifelong partner, Ann Bugbee. They always had each other’s back, truly unconditional love. They have two children. His favorite son; James (Kaylee) Bugbee Jr. who will treasure the memories of being taught by his dad how to drive, working with him in the garage making a toolbox and the life lessons he exemplified on becoming a man. His favorite daughter; Teresa Cavanaugh who shared his love of turning a shortcut into a nice long walk and his love for books. She will cherish being his Princess and Ladybug. They have three Grandsons who he loved so much, enjoyed watching them become young men and was so very proud of; Tyler (Liz) Huse, Ethan Cavanaugh, and Evyn Cavanaugh. One Great Grandson who was the light of his life; Elijah Huse. Being ‘Papa’ to Eli always brought a smile to his face and warmth to his heart. He is also survived by his youngest brother Dave (Becky) Bugbee and sister Laura along with several nieces and nephews.
In 1976 Jim began his lifelong career in Building Trades with the Wisconsin Laborer’s Local 317 and later as an Office Manager with Local 268. He enjoyed construction and the camaraderie with those he worked along with.
Jim loved watching the Packers, the Sopranos, Boxing and MMA. He loved reading his Bible, western books, and listening to the Rat Pack. He always enjoyed a good joke and had such a hearty laugh.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Doris Hamilton and brother Jerry Bugbee.
Now he can hang out with his best friends Harold and Rudy again!
Psalms 23:6 KJV
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever
