James Louis Charais, 88, of Chippewa Falls went to his savior on Friday, November 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
James was born July 6, 1933 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Nicholas John and Eva Marie (Dione) Charais. Jim graduated from Tony, Wis. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from March 25, 1953 to March 18, 1955 as a PFC.
On May 2nd, 1964 James married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Stahnke, at St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire. He worked for AT&T for 39 ½ years. He was a member of St. Olaf Church, Eau Claire.
James is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; three sons, Anthony (Stacy) of Greenville, Wis., Joseph (Erika) of Green Bay and John (Larissa) of Oconomowoc; one daughter, Angela (Matthew) Guralski of Weston; two brothers, Patrick (Diane) Charais and John “Jack” Charais; one sister, Carol Sheeran; 14 grandchildren, and one-and-a-half great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert “Bud” Charais; and five sisters, Mary Lou Kostka, Rita Lachowin, Celina Verdegan, Mildred Vanderloop and Theresa Vojtasek.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. James Kurzynski will be officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the town of Tilden.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls and one hour before the services at the church.
