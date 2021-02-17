James “Jim” Chmelik died unexpectedly at Sacred Heart Hospital on February 14th, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 75.
Jim was born on October 3rd, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Albert and Edith Chmelik. He graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He married Twila Strickler, his college sweetheart, on June 22nd, 1968. Jim was briefly employed as an insurance adjuster before being drafted into the Navy. After serving his country, Jim returned to his career in the insurance adjusting field until he retired in Eau Claire, WI. Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter. One of his proudest moments is when he won the Wisconsin Lucky 13 Fishing Contest with a 32 inch walleye caught on Long Lake. He enjoyed playing sports in college, in the Navy and later on in local leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his very special furry friend, Angel, a 3 pound dachshund that he carried everywhere. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife, Twila, his two daughters, Lisa (Joseph) Ciulla, Heather (Brian) Koehler; brother and sisters, Carol Knapp, Ronald (Carol) Chmelik and Roseann (Clifford) Johnson; and grandchildren, Thane, Alex and Kyle.
He is preceded in death by father Albert, mother Edith, and brother Thomas.
Visitation will take place on Friday, February 19th at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, from 4-7 pm.
