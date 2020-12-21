James “Jim” Connolly, 63, passed away peacefully at home with his family around him on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on April 30, 1957 in Grand Forks, ND to Joseph and Michelle (Healy) Connolly. Jim was the third of seven children. He grew up in St. Paul, MN, Peoria, IL, and Detroit, MI, graduating from John Glenn High School in Westlund, MI. After high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During this time, he served in Northern Michigan and Italy. After 4 ½ years of service, he moved to St. Paul, MN, where he met his wife, Martha. He attended Inver Grove Heights and UW River Falls, graduating with a Bachelor of Ag Degree in 1985. Jim worked for Land O’Lakes for 20 years and Phillip Plastics for 5 years before retiring. During retirement, Jim worked for The Attic with estate sales. Jim loved antiquing, spending time with his grandchildren and family, biking and meeting new people.
Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Martha; daughter, Katherine (Khris); granddaughters, Ariana, Keira and Fiona; siblings, Pat (Joyce), Tom, Paul, Michelle (Don) Higgins and Tim (Joni); step-mother, Cari Connolly; aunts, Mary and Josephine; cousin, Michael Connolly; and other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John (Emma) Connolly and John (Charlotte) Healy; brother, Dan Connolly; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Connolly; and other relatives and loved ones.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Entombment was held in the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Posts 53 and 7232. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services served his family.
