James Crowley

James P. Crowley, age 65, of Menomonie, WI passed after a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 surrounded by his beloved children. “The Chicago Kid” was born on March 28th, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Francis Walter Crowley and Elizabeth Evelyn (Reich) Crowley.
He grew up in the Chicagoland area where he formed at an early age, the love of Golf as he caddied at Olympia Fields. James, after graduating High School, moved to Eau Claire, WI where he attended the University and met Mary Ellen Schrantz. They married February 19th, 1977 and had three children.
James worked at the 3M Menomonie plant for over 30 years. He worked hard to provide for his family and retire early at age 58 and picked up many beloved hobbies; one of which was spending quality time with his three granddaughters. James loved playing golf, shooting pool and throwing darts. James was a true fan and loved all Chicago sports, including his beloved Cubs, Blackhawks, Bulls and DaBears!
During his many extracurricular activities, James formed several close and endearing friendships. Nothing brought more joy to James than cooking good food and hosting many family and friends. Never was there a shortage of food or a “to-go” container when James P. was involved. For those who had the pleasure of knowing James and his beautiful, optimistic spirit, we will feel a huge void as we continue to go through this journey in life. We will always remember how his generous and unconditional love made him the James P. (Crow, Mr. Crowley, Chicago Kid, Jimmy, Jim) that we know and loved.
James is survived by his ex-wife and dear friend Mary Ellen Crowley (Schrantz) of Woodbury; Son, Michael (Mike) Aaron Crowley and Christine Marie Crowley (Thydean) of Menomonie; Two Daughters, Jessica (Jess) Robyn Crowley and Amber Leigh Crowley of Minneapolis; Three Grandchildren, Grace Mary- Elizabeth Crowley, Isabella Marie Crowley, Emelia Madelyn Crowley. He is also survived by his five siblings, Lorraine McCarthy, Robert (Bob) Crowley and Lori Crowley, Norberta (Bertsy) Crowley, Judith (Judy) Delbovo and Lucy Harper and Joseph (Joe) Harper. James is survived by many nieces, nephews and other dear friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis (Frank) and Elizabeth (Beth). His nephew, Mark Delbovo and dear friend Wally.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie with Father John Mano officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow the service where we will celebrate life and all the memories James P brought to each and every one of our lives.
