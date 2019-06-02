James “Jim” Daniels died on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Dove West in Eau Claire.
Jim was born in Eau Claire on April 19, 1954 to Frank and Betty Daniels. As a young boy he lived in Altoona and moved to Eau Claire in 1959. He graduated from Memorial High School. After graduation Jim worked for the Riverfront Beautification Project. He then worked in maintenance at the Eau Claire YMCA where he had many good friends, both among his co-workers and also among the members.
Jim enjoyed fishing with his friends, cookouts, making and eating Ho-Bo dinners, watching the Packers and westerns, especially Gunsmoke and Bonanza, and going out to eat with his mother and friends. Each summer, Jim looked forward to spending the 4th of July at Birch Point Resort, and all year long he enjoyed coffee at the YMCA on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Jim is survived by his mother Betty Daniels; his sisters, Jeanne Thompson, Janet (Kirk) Lawler, and Judy (Tim) Anderson. He is further survived by nephews Eric, Ian, Adam, Ryan and Kyle and niece Amy, and 4 great nieces and 1 great nephew. He was preceded in death by his father Frank, brother John, and brother-in-law Larry Thompson.
Jim’s family would like to thank the staff at the YMCA and the residents and staff at Owen Rust apartments for their support and friendship. The family thanks the staff at Dove West and May CCU for their care of Jim.
Betty and Jim will be buried alongside Frank and John on June 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Lutheran cemetery on Omaha Street in Eau Claire. There will be a graveside service with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating for them both and lunch following the service.
Happy trails, Jim. We will miss you.
